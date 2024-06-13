‘Life-changing opportunity’ sees Hacjivah Dayimani leave Stormers

Departing Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani appears to be on course to link up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at Racing 92 in Paris. That is the informed speculation, and it backs up coach John Dobson’s comment this week that Dayimani had received a” life-changing opportunity”.

The game-breaker was among a list of players that Dobson confirmed are leaving the Stormers for pastures new. Dayimani is a bright talent, but he is not part of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s plans – and this would have influenced the 26-year-old’s decision to move overseas. He is yet to be invited to a Bok alignment camp, and was a conspicuous omission from the 35-man squad announced to play Wales in London next week.

“Hacjivah is a pretty prominent player,” Dobson told the rugby365.com website. “He has done an amazing job, not just on the field, but for the project and what the Stormers are about. “But he has a lot of responsibility and people who depend on him, and we told him that if he has a life-changing opportunity, we would not stand in his way.

— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 11, 2024 Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter is another talented player to leave the Cape, and Dobson explained that it was better for the youngster to be at a union that will give him game time. Wolhuter will play for the Lions next season, and will fill the gap created by Jordan Hendrikse’s move to the Sharks. Wolhuter has played for the SA Under-20s but has struggled to make an impact at senior level because of injuries.

“Kade was always one of our bright young stars, but with us having Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok, we didn’t want to keep him, especially if it’s going to hamper his career,” Dobson said. Prop Kwenzo Blose and flank Nama Xaba are also leaving the Cape, with the latter likely to join the Bulls and the former off to England to play for the Exeter Chiefs. “For Blose, it is another life-changing opportunity with a big club like Exeter,” Dobson said.

The other names on the exit list are Blitzbok star Tristan Leyds (brother of Dillyn), Cornel Smit, Godlen Masimla, Chad Solomon, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Leon Lyons, Chris Hollis, Mnombo Zwelendaba, Jarrod Taylor, Junior Pokomela and Simon Miller. “We are pleased to see most of the guys go onto bigger and better things, but it is tough to see them leave,” Dobson said. “We are also acutely aware of our responsibility with our new ownership to produce a sustainable programme.

“We have to keep in mind these guys have been bubbling under for a couple of years and need to play often, and if we can’t offer that, they should be free to move on. “Players like Leon Lyons and Mnombo Zwelendaba will join Griquas to get more game time. “We have the option to get them back, so it is not really farewell because they are staying in our eco-system.