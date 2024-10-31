Maharaj, Muthusamy spin Proteas to series victory in Bangladesh

The Proteas crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs in the second Test in Chattogram on Thursday to maintain their ambition of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final in London next year. The largest victory in the history of South African cricket sealed a 2-0 series win for Shukri Conrad’s team, along with the invaluable 20 WTC points collected.

It was also the Proteas’ first series victory on the Indian sub-continent in a decade. The win was built upon a mammoth 575/6 declared first innings, with three maiden centurions, Tony de Zorzi (177), Tristan Stubbs (106) and Wiaan Mulder (105 not out), the premier contributors.

“That was special. The three of them to get stuck in when it was tough to score at times... to get the team in a strong position was immense. They could’ve been satisfied getting to 80, but they pushed on for the team,” said stand-in captain Aiden Markram said. This led to a vicious assault with the ball from pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (5/37) and new-ball partner Dane Paterson (2/31) as the hosts were skittled for just 159.

“They work really well together. Taking wickets with the new ball, no matter where you play, is important. KG was special. Then others made the impact. Overall, all three facets of the game – really proud,” Markram said. The Proteas held a massive 416-run advantage in the first innings and Markram had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on during Thursday’s play. The decision was vindicated, with Proteas spin duo Keshav Maharaj (5/59) and Senuran Muthusamy (4/45) now taking centre stage.

The two southpaws bowled beautifully in tandem, claiming nine wickets in the process, as they bundled out for Bangladesh for another paltry 143.



The Proteas clinch a 273-run win in the second Test, taking the series 2-0 against Bangladesh!



An all-round performance from our bowlers and batters, and pure Proteas passion from start to finish.



Proud of Team South Africa. Proud of the… pic.twitter.com/ooZ27MbbWv

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 31, 2024 It was a fantastic effort from Muthusamy, who upon his return to the Test side had also earlier struck an undefeated 68 in the Proteas’ first innings. “Incredibly proud. Hard work went into it, and it was good to see the hard work paid off. We played some really good cricket, considering the conditions we are not used to,” Markram said.

“(The Lord’s WTC final is a) Long way away, but to be in the mix for the finals is what’s driving us. Taking one Test match at a time.” Brief Scores South Africa 575/6 declared (De Zorzi 177, Mulder 106 not out, Stubbs 105)