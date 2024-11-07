Makazole Mapimpi can bring the Springbok heat at ‘cold’ Murrayfield

“It was three, maybe four years ago,” Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi recalled yesterday about the only time he played Scotland. “I did enjoy myself,” he continued. “It is quite a nice place. It is kind of cold, and I am not use to cold conditions.

“At least this time, it is not as cold as last time.”

Indeed, the 34-year-old should have fond memories of the November 2021 clash, won by the Boks 30-15, as the Sharks player scored a brace of tries to help seal the victory. Now back in Edinburgh, Mapimpi and his teammates will look to emulate that victory against a dangerous Scottish outfit looking for a bit of revenge after last year’s loss to the visitors in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup, while also hunting a first victory over the back-to-back world champions in 14 years.

Duane Vermeulen on what the #Springboks can expect from Scotland on Sunday: “They’ve certainly changed their approach in the last few years, so we are expecting a proper Test match” - more here: https://t.co/zaVfhzeJrV 🏉#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/Bnu9rQT5qb — Springboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2024 Intriguing battles have been setting themselves up nicely in the lead-in to Sunday’s 30th meeting between the nations (6.10pm kick-off), and that includes tasty skirmishes in the backline.

Last week, in their resounding victory over Fiji, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend selected a unit consisting of halfbacks Ali Price and Adam Hastings, centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, and a back-three of Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham and Kyle Rowe. The backbone is there, and barring a few changes that could see Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn return to the match-23, the same set-up and game-plan are expected. Graham will miss the clash due to concussion, and that may see Rowe moving to right wing. So, if selected by coach Rassie Erasmus at tomorrow’s Bok team announcement, Mapimpi will stand opposite the 26-year-old.

That will leave Van der Merwe marked by the other wing, who will most probably be Cheslin Kolbe. Mapimpi has faced Van der Merwe before at Test level, on at least four previous occasions, while playing against the Scots or the British and Irish Lions. “Duhan has been playing good rugby,” Mapimpi said short and sharp, when asked about the possible impact of the 29-year-old.

André Esterhuizen could be in the midfield against Scotland this weekend, where he will surely come up against Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. Photo: EPA The midfield battle, meanwhile, is also shaping up to be titanic. Captain Tuipulotu and Jones are virtually assured of starting the match, such has been their form and partnership for current United Rugby Championship title holders Glasgow Warriors. What is less clear is who Erasmus will select at Nos 12 and 13.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel have been the preferred combination this year, but Lukhanyo Am and André Esterhuizen are also in the mix, while Canan Moodie could also be employed in midfield. Esterhuizen has never faced Scotland, but he has a good understanding of what the Boks will face at centre. After all, Jones was once Esterhuizen’s teammate at English club Harlequins.

Said the 30-year-old Sharks stalwart: “They are a great centre pairing. “We have watched many games of them tearing up defences in both the international set-up and for Glasgow. They are two great players. “I played with Huw for a couple of years at Harlequins, so I know him quite well.

“Tuipulotu is also a great player. He can distribute, he is hard to run at and he is a hard carrier as well. It is going to be a good battle in the midfield. Back at it ahead of a big week 💪#AsOne pic.twitter.com/xPJZciw9TP

— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 5, 2024 “Jones joined Quins,” Esterhuizen added, “and he was in-between positions. He found a position, and he played really, really well. “Quins didn’t want to let him go, but eventually things worked out for him to go to Glasgow. He has settled in so nicely in the 13 position…