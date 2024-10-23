Missing Cameron Hanekom the most complete No 8 for the Springboks

COMMENT BY ASHFAK MOHAMED Okay, I get it, Rassie Erasmus – with the squad that’s been picked, the Springbok tour of the UK is mainly about winning all three Tests against Scotland, England and Wales.

And I fully understand and agree with that goal. Some fans have bemoaned the fact that there are no uncapped or younger players in the 34-man group, but where exactly should they fit in? Erasmus already had to accommodate a few stalwarts returning from injury, including Franco Mostert, RG Snyman and Damian Willemse, as well as Sharks centre André Esterhuizen. “There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately, we could only select 34 players,” Erasmus said in a statement yesterday.

“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year. “It’s also great to have RG, Franco, André and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field.” But one man who can certainly feel unlucky was Bulls star Cameron Hanekom. The 22-year-old from Ceres in the Western Cape may have already been a Bok by now if it wasn’t for his hamstring injury he sustained in the URC final against Glasgow in June.

That saw him miss out on the Ireland series and Rugby Championship, but he has hit the ground running at the start of the new URC season with a couple of outstanding performances. He was at it again in last week’s clash against the Scarlets in Llanelli.

Sometimes unfairly regarded as someone who only carries the ball in open space, Hanekom displayed the characteristics that Erasmus likes to see in his loose forwards – which has resulted in Elrigh Louw suddenly becoming a permanent fixture in the Bok 23 this year – by getting involved in the ‘rough stuff’. Hanekom was all over the pitch against the Scarlets by putting his head down and running into traffic when necessary, maintaining his width to use his pace out wide, and making a series of tackles in defence and competing hard at the breakdowns.

He has even featured at openside flank at stages for the Bulls due to his ability to generate turnovers, while he also proved that he has the necessary ‘soft skills’ on attack by producing a classy run down the left and then stepping inside a few defenders before offloading to Zak Burger, who put Canan Moodie over for a sensational opening try. The Paarl Boys’ High product has Springbok written all over him, and it is not just based on last week’s performance.

And while the Bok loose-forward stocks are filled to the brim with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Jasper Wiese, Hanekom arguably offers more around the pitch than someone like Van Staden, who is mainly a fetcher flank. Hanekom can play that role too, as can Smith at openside – in fact, he can play a similar role to captain Kolisi, who is a hybrid between a traditional No 6 and 7.

As Erasmus pointed out, there are “several unlucky players” who weren’t selected, such as Quan Horn, Jordan Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe, Morné van den Berg, Ben-Jason Dixon, Phepsi Buthelezi, Wilco Louw and Johan Grobbelaar – not to mention a number of uncapped players. But the Bok coach may have missed a trick by leaving out Hanekom – and that is not to even consider the fact that he is eligible for Wales as well! While Jasper Wiese is the incumbent starting No 8 and Louw and Smith the back-ups – and Evan Roos is currently injured and Francke Horn is in great form for the Lions – Hanekom is the most complete of them all in terms of physicality, power, pace, skill and tactical nous combined.

Imagine the havoc he could cause behind that dominant Bok pack? Springbok Squad Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortjé, RG Snyman Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard