Netball World Cup trophy on its way to South Africa

Cape Town - The Netball World Cup trophy is on its way to South Africa. The countdown to the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 continues with the arrival of the trophy on South Africa soil on Thursday, before it embarks on a countrywide tour ahead of the competition to be held in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.

The president of Netball South Africa, Cecilia Molokwane, and the CEO of Netball SA, Blanche De La Guerra, on Tuesday received the trophy in London from World Netball president Liz Nicholl CBE at the South African High Commission in Trafalgar Square, London. Also present at the handover was the High Commissioner of South Africa to the UK, Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo. “The two Netball SA executives will fly back to South Africa later on Wednesday and arrive at KwaZulu-Natal’s King Shaka International airport with the famous silverware at 4.35pm local time on Thursday,” organisers said.