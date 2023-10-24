No audio of Mbonambi’s alleged racial slur

The Springboks could be without one of their key players for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final after World Rugby announced that it is investigating an alleged racial slur made by Bongi Mbonambi towards England player Tom Curry. The Boks beat England 16-15 in the semi-final to progress to the final in Paris against their Old Foe, the All Blacks.

During the match, Curry complained to referee Ben O’Keefe that Mbonambi had called him a “white c***”. Curry is heard in videos asking the referee: “Sir, sir. If their hooker called me a white c***, what do I do?” O’Keefe replied: “Nothing, please. I’ll be on it.”

There is no audio available of the alleged comment by Mbonambi but the game’s governing body said on Monday that it is taking the allegation “extremely seriously” and is undertaking an investigation. SA Rugby has begun its own inquiry into the incident and said in a statement on Sunday: “We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. “We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.”

Mbonambi is a veteran of 70-plus Tests and is the only specialist hooker in the Bok squad after the tournament-ending injury suffered by Malcolm Marx. If he is suspended, it will greatly affect his team – coach Jacques Nienaber will be forced to start with part-time hooker Deon Fourie in the No 2 jumper and bring Marco van Staden, who has very little experience in the position, onto the bench. Earlier on Monday, the All Blacks explained the significance of the potential blow to the Boks should the 32-year-old be cited and banned.

Their defence coach, Scott McLeod, said: “If anything comes of it, it would be a massive dent for them. “He is a leader of their team. When Siya Kolisi (the South Africa captain) goes off, he becomes the captain, so I imagine it would impact them.” Bok defence coach Daan Human said: “Bongi has been part of this group for six years.

He’s a very important piece of our puzzle. He’s a great family man. He’s a humble man. He’s a calm guy, well-spoken.” There was certainly a degree of animosity between Mbonambi and Curry after the semi-final as the Bok No 2 was seen refusing to shake the hand of the English flanker. World Rugby did not indicate when their investigation would be completed. The Springboks, however, are scheduled to announce their matchday 23 for the final on Thursday and despite the uncertainty, Mbonambi trained with his teammates on Monday.

Meanwhile, England’s Wayne Barnes has been entrusted as the referee for the final. Barnes has officiated 110 Tests. The 44-year-old will be aided by assistant Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley while Tom Foley will be the TMO. Additional reporting by Morgan Bolton