Cape Town – Western Province Rugby has confirmed claims that Cheslin Kolbe turned down a R15 million offer from the Stormers, were not true. This comes after Kolbe and French rugby club Toulon last month confirmed they were “mutually” parting ways.

Tired of having to sit back and “watch their names get tarnished” amid media reports about the alleged R15 million offer, Kolbe’s wife, Layla Kolbe, said she decided to speak out. On Wednesday, Western Province Rugby moved to clarify that no formal offer, including monetary figures, were made to Kolbe or his representatives to join the Stormers. “There was an informal discussion around Cheslin’s availability and interest in joining our squad, but it is important to note that at no point was there a commitment to any figure or contractual details.

“Cheslin Kolbe is one of the premier rugby talents in the world and a proud product of our system, but there was never any formal offer made to him or his representatives. “We are committed to building on the huge strides that our team has made over the last two seasons by continuing to develop the considerable talent we already have within our system and making strategic acquisitions where necessary,” said a spokesperson. While speculation about his club future continued, Kolbe remains a celebrated rugby star, with several proud achievements under his belt including a Rugby World Cup win, Champions Cup, French Top 14 (twice) with Toulouse, Challenge Cup with Toulon, Currie Cup with Western Province, and securing an Olympic bronze with the Blitzboks in 2016.