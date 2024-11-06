Nortjé wary of Scottish ‘threats all over the field’

Ruan Nortjé was not in the Springboks’ initial plans for the international season this year, but now finds that he is the first-choice No 5 lock. His opportunity came on the back of the injury-enforced absences of Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman, but even with the return of the latter two, Nortjé may still be calling the lineouts in Sunday’s opening Test of the UK tour against Scotland at Murrayfield (6.10pm SA time start).

The 27-year-old Bulls captain has had to wait his turn in the Test arena despite excelling for his franchise in the United Rugby Championship over the last few years. But it was worth the wait as Nortjé earned his sixth cap in the 48-7 triumph over Argentina in Mbombela that clinched the Rugby Championship title, and he has quickly become a mainstay in the Bok pack.

“South Africa is a place where locks are bred. So, I always know it’s a tough position to be in. But flip, that’s an awesome challenge, and it’s obviously something I’ve been dreaming of since (I was) a boy,” Nortjé said at a press conference in Edinburgh yesterday.

"In my wildest dreams, I wouldn't ever have thought I would be where I am today. But that just shows you, hard work can pay off.

“I am just privileged to be where I am, and I’ve been blessed with opportunities to be in this position. “For me, it’s all about any opportunity I have to wear the Springbok jersey. I have to wear it as if it’s my last time, because we know there are so many quality players – any time can be your last time. “It’s just embracing each opportunity I have, and it’s just all about representing my country and enjoying representing them.”

Nortjé will hope that he has done enough this year to be included in the Bok starting line-up that will be named by coach Rassie Erasmus tomorrow, as Snyman can play his usual ‘Bomb Squad’ impact role in the second half. Mostert hasn’t played any rugby since breaking his leg against Ireland in Durban in July, and may be better suited to get some game-time as a replacement.

The Boks had a week-long training camp in Jersey to prepare for the Tests against Scotland, England and Wales, so Nortjé and the rest of the forwards would’ve studied the Scottish lineout particularly closely, as they have a number of top jumpers such as Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson. All three also play for URC champions Glasgow Warriors, who beat Nortjé’s Bulls in last season’s final in Pretoria and will be confident of disrupting the Bok lineout on Sunday – with Gilchrist currently a joint-leader in the URC with six lineout steals this season.

“Had a really nice time in Jersey last week. People took us in with open arms, and it was good to come together as a group again after four weeks apart,” Nortjé said. “The whole week went off well. We trained well, and it was good to bond again and get the team together. “This week in Scotland, we know what a dynamic team they are. They have threats all over the field, and we are definitely very excited about the game.