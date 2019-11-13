The championship, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the biggest sport within the Paralympic arena in terms of the number of participants and countries.
It is also a qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Yesterday, 14-year-old Simone Kruger broke the world record in the F38 discus combined class. Anrune Weyers snapped up the country’s first gold in the women’s 400m T47 with a championship record of 55.79 seconds.
“Last year was really tough because of injuries. It has been a miracle to run here because I just had six weeks of training,” Weyers said.