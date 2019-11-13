Para athletes do SA proud again at world champs









Anrune Weyers of South Africa running to victory in the women’s 400m T47 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Ali Haider / epa Cape Town – South Africa’s medal tally at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships continued to grow, with the team having scooped eight medals so far, including one gold. The championship, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the biggest sport within the Paralympic arena in terms of the number of participants and countries. It is also a qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Yesterday, 14-year-old Simone Kruger broke the world record in the F38 discus combined class. Anrune Weyers snapped up the country’s first gold in the women’s 400m T47 with a championship record of 55.79 seconds. “Last year was really tough because of injuries. It has been a miracle to run here because I just had six weeks of training,” Weyers said.

Team SA comprises 25 athletes, one guide runner, six coaches and managers, a doctor and two physiotherapists.

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) manager for team preparations and academy systems, and delegation head, Leon Fleiser, said the team was expecting to win more medals before the competition ended on Friday.

“The coaching and management staff were working closely with athletes to ensure they remained focused, Fleiser said.

“As Sascoc, we are extremely happy with the performances of our para athletes, who have always delivered on the big stage for us.”

Mpumelelo Mhlongo raced to a silver finish in the T64 event, Charl du Toit took a bronze in the T37 400m, Reinhardt Hamman a bronze for javelin, Johanna Pretorius a bronze in the T13 100m and Sheryl James bronze in the T37 400m.

