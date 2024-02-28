Plays of the Day: No Nandré Burger for WP as Shaun George remembered at Wanderers final

The Four-Day Series final between the Lions and Western Province got off to an action-packed start at the Wanderers on Wednesday. Here are our plays of the day...

Moment of silence for Shaun George Before play started yesterday, the players, coaches and match officials gathered on the field for a moment of silence, paying their last respects for umpire Shaun George, who died suddenly last week at the age of 56. George, a world-renowned umpire and former South African first-class cricketer, had retired less than a year ago, and his passing came as a shock to the country and the world.

Province lose Burger overnight Western Province went into the first day of the final on the back foot, having received concerns about Nandré Burger’s fitness on Tuesday night. The Proteas left-arm quick carried a niggle on his heel, an injury that has seen the likes of Dale Steyn sidelined for a lengthy period of time in the past.

As a result, Burger missed out on playing the final, Province lost an impact player and the country missed out on watching the fast bowler go about his business at the Bullring this week. Big guns take responsibility Fast bowlers Dane Paterson and Mihlali Mpongwana returned home from New Zealand a week ago from the Proteas Test tour, and made their presence felt in a high-pressure match at the Wanderers.