Proteas aim to correct recent losses in India series, says Reeza Hendricks

Proteas T20I opener Reeza Hendricks believes the upcoming four-match series against world champions India is a prime opportunity for the team to return to winning ways. The South Africans were in superb form at the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean, where Rob Walter’s side won eight matches in a row en route to the final in Barbados.

However, the Proteas have since lost six out of seven matches since the reversal to India on that fateful June day at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. This has partly been due to Walter broadening the base of players, with plenty of inexperienced young players being tested at international level, while the regulars were given some time to not only rest and recuperate, but also absorb the mental strain of the defeat in the final. But with the world champions on South African soil, ready for the first T20I at a sold-out Kingsmead tomorrow (5pm start), Walter has recalled stalwarts such as Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller, alongside youthful talents such as Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Simelane and Nqaba Peter.

“I am not sure what to put it down to (losing five out of six T20s). We lost that game (World Cup final) and in the couple of series after that, we didn’t have most of the players (available) who played in that game,” Hendricks said in Durban yesterday. “So, I don’t exactly know what it is, but we obviously gave opportunities to some new players over the past couple of series. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the results that we wanted. But I think there are a lot of learnings we took out of those tours.

“Coming up against India now is another opportunity to correct that, and hopefully get the results that we are after. “There’s never such a thing as a weak Indian team. They produce a lot of players, their depth is massive, and it will be challenging and an exciting series to be part of. “And I’m sure there will be good cricket on display.”

After experiencing a lean run during the T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean, prompting many to believe that Hendricks’ international career may well be over, the 35-year-old has responded by hitting back with scores of 44, nine, 51 and 51 in his last four T20I innings. In the interim, Cricket SA’s back-to-back T20I Cricketer of the Year has also become the all-time leading run-scorer in domestic short-form cricket, highlighting both his longevity and undeniable talent. “As a player, milestones are part of it. It’s not something we think of. As a batter, we go out there and try to win games... Grateful for that.

“Recently, I also managed to get some runs against Ireland. Hopefully that can continue and the runs will keep coming.