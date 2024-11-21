Proteas coach Shukri Conrad: I don’t know why there is a conversation about Aiden Markram

Like Mickey from the epic Rocky movies, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad remains firmly in the increasingly under-pressure Aiden Markram’s corner. Markram has endured a torrid last six months, having had to deal with the heartbreak of leading the Proteas in a T20 World Cup final defeat, which has since carried through to a lean run with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

Equally, his most recent red-ball outings in Bangladesh yielded scores of just six, 20 and 33 – suggesting that the 30-year-old may be immersed in an overall slump. But the SA Test mentor has come out swinging in defence of Markram ahead of next week’s first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday. “I don’t know what the problem is or even why there is a conversation about Aiden. He’s the best opening batter in the country, and he will continue to play and be a leader in the Test side. He is a hell of a player,” said Conrad.

The strong support stems from the fact that Markram averages 40 – in comparison to his overall average of 35.19 – over eight Tests since Conrad recalled the aggressive opener to the Test side 18 months ago after a similarly previous lean patch. Markram is also the only Proteas Test batter to register two centuries during Conrad’s tenure. “Since I took over, we had a Test series against the West Indies (home) in which he got a 100 and 90. India came here, and he got another 100,” Conrad said.

“His home performances have been better than his away performances, and I am looking forward to seeing what he will deliver.” Furthermore, Conrad places a high value on Markram’s overall importance within the Proteas dressing-room. Regular captain Temba Bavuma has regularly struggled with injuries, forcing Markram to deputise – a role he performed superbly during the recent 2-0 success in Bangladesh.

The second Test victory in Chattogram, in particular, was due to Markram's tactical astuteness, with the stand-in skipper convincing the coach that the Proteas should enforce the follow-on, which ultimately resulted in the victory.



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 19, 2024 “He was a brilliant captain in Bangladesh. He’s part of the leadership group with Temba, Kesh (Maharaj) and KG (Kagiso Rabada). He’s a key member of our team,” added Conrad. Outside of the two Tests in Bangladesh, Markram has had a buffet of white-ball and short-format cricket in recent months.

He has often looked in good touch during these matches, striking the ball cleanly before finding ways to get dismissed. Like Bavuma, who is also returning from injury without much first-class cricket under his belt, Conrad feels the preparation at the upcoming camp will be sufficient to fine-tune any problems that might exist. “T20 cricket can be a fickle game. Maybe he’s trying too hard – and if a conversation was needed, I will check in with him.