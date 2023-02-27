Proteas lose, but steal nation's heart

Cape Town - The Proteas’ Women’s team fell short of their ultimate goal in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup final at a sold out Newlands on Sunday, but won the hearts of the nation. Sune Luus’ team, who were the first senior South African team -male or female - to advance to a World Cup final delivered a spirited performance that had 14 000 fervent supporters on the edge of their seats until Australia’s experience shone through for the visitors to be crowned T20 world champions by 19 runs.

The Proteas’ bowling unit had done well to restrict the Australians to 156/6 with Cravenby-born Shabnim Ismail leading the South African attack with figures of 2/26. The experienced Marizanne Kapp also claimed 2/35. Beth Mooney was the lone batter for Australia to shine with 74 not out. South Africa’s run-chase was spearheaded by Laura Wolvaardt. The opener produced an innings of the highest calibre and class, and had the Newlands faithful on their feet as she stroked the ball beautifully all around her home ground.

Unfortunately for Wolvaardt and the Proteas, the 23-year-old did not have sufficient support from the rest of the batting unit with only Chloe Tryon (25) clubbing a few boundaries towards the end. Wolvaardt’s dismissal for 61 off 48 balls was the killer blow that scuppered the Proteas’ hopes of lifting the trophy in front of their home supporters. The Proteas’ overall performance in this T20 World Cup was exceptional though as it created a wave of excitement not witnessed before in women’s sport in South Africa.

Proteas captain Luus acknowledged this feat and expressed her gratitude to all the fans who broke numerous attendance records over the past fortnight. “To play to this crowd with so many people watching and supporting, we never imagined,” Luus said. “If you would have told me before the game that Australia would have scored 156, we would have taken it. We lost wickets at crucial times, they bowled well and we are proud of how we did. I don't think it's going backward. Exciting few months in store.”

Luus believes the Proteas’ performance at this T20 World Cup has now set the stage for the sport to grow among young girls all across the country. “They have to start club cricket and more provincial cricket to have a continuous supply of players,” she said. “My wish for women's cricket is just to keep on growing. We have set the platform today and throughout the tournament. We need to keep growing through the pipeline and keep challenging Australia.”