Proteas v India match-ups: Heinrich Klaasen must take on Axar Patel

The Proteas and India face off in a rematch of the ICC T20 World Cup final today at Kingsmead in Durban (5pm start) in the first of four T20 Internationals. Cricket writer Zaahier Adams takes a look at four match-ups that could potentially decide the series opener...

Ryan Rickelton (SA) v Arshdeep Singh (India) Rickelton continues his audition to see whether he is indeed Quinton de Kock’s long-term replacement in front and behind the stumps. He will face arguably his biggest test this evening against Arshdeep. The left-arm seamer was previously De Kock’s nemesis, picking him up early regularly upfront, and he will no doubt be zoning in on another southpaw in Rickelton.

Arshdeep is also chasing Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of most T20I wickets in a calendar year, and will be hoping for a good start at Kingsmead. It…Is…Time!😤



Tension has been building, teams have been preparing. The wait is over!😃🏏



The Wonder Cement T20i Series begins today. First stop is Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.🇿🇦🇮🇳🏟️#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/AQGFxsZjaB

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 8, 2024 Marco Jansen (SA) v Sanju Samson (India) The last time Jansen wore a Proteas green jumper was incidentally against India in the T20 World Cup final. It was not a memorable game for the lanky all-rounder as the occasion got the better of him, conceding 15 runs in the opening over.

Jansen never recovered and went on to give away 49 runs in his four overs, which included sending down a crucial no-ball at the death to Virat Kohli. Jansen will be eager to show that he has recovered from that mauling in his comeback match. Samson, meanwhile, will be eager to continue Jansen’s misery, especially as he has been in good form of late with a maiden T20I century.

Equally, he will be looking for another good start to show that he is ready to be part of India’s first XI moving forward. Heinrich Klaasen (SA) v Axar Patel (India) This is another rematch of the epic Barbados final. On that occasion, Klaasen took down Patel in spectacular fashion with a 24-run over, which included two enormous sixes.

It took the Proteas to the brink of World Cup glory, but ultimately, it was not to be. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) Back at his SA20 home ground, Klaasen will no doubt target the West Stand again. Patel will hope that he’s learnt his lessons, with the left-armer hoping to contain the force that Klaasen possesses.

Aiden Markram (SA) v Suryakumar Yadav (India) Markram enters the series after a lean patch of form in T20Is, dating back to the World Cup. It has, though, not affected his leadership as he continues to have the Midas touch, but the Proteas skipper will undoubtedly want to start on the front foot.

It will be interesting to see the reception Yadav receives at Kingsmead tonight after his catch in the final over that dismissed David Miller. Deja vu anyone?🤔



The day is almost here. Both captains have met ahead of the 4 match T20i series between South Africa and India.🇿🇦🇮🇳



The first encounter post the ICC T20 World Cup final earlier this year, memories still fresh in the minds of both teams!🏏💭#WozaNawe… pic.twitter.com/pNfjtR1Ibl