Proud moment for all of us, says Proteas skipper Aiden Markram on Bangladesh series win

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram does not want to look too far ahead to the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next year – but he certainly feels the Proteas side are moving in the right direction after their historic series victory in Chattogram yesterday. The Proteas sealed their first Test series win on the Indian sub-continent in 10 years at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, courtesy of a record innings and 273-run win over Bangladesh in the second game that sealed the 2-0 clean-sweep.

It usurped the innings and 254-run pummelling of the same opposition in Bloemfontein back in 2017. The visitors were certainly superior in every department in the seaside port city. Bar a couple of dropped catches in the Bangladeshi second innings, Markram’s men dominated every facet of the game.

The top-order laid the foundation, with maiden Test centuries for Tony de Zorzi (177), Tristan Stubbs (106) and Wiaan Mulder (105 not out) that set up the mammoth 575/6 in the first innings.

Kagiso Rabada (5/37) and new-ball partner Dane Paterson (2/31) then did the damage in Bangladesh’s first chance with the bat, before the script followed a fairytale ending, with the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj (5/59) and Senuran Muthusamy (4/45) running through the follow-on innings yesterday. Markram, who deputised for the injured Temba Bavuma during the series, could not be more proud of the way his team fronted up to the unique challenges of playing on the sub-continent.

“It’s been very special. For me, it’s about being part of a team winning in the sub-continent for the first time in 10 years. Incredibly happy!” he said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we were very fortunate that we had some special performances along the way, which allowed us to apply pressure through that. Proud moment for all of us.

“Will look back in years to come and reflect on a very special tour.” It has been an incredible year for Markram already. Not only does he now have the distinction of leading the team that have broken the sub-continent Test drought, but he was also at the helm when South Africa reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup final in Barbados earlier this year. These achievements have certainly provided shimmer to the rainbow after a long period of gloom for the Proteas.

“It has been a tough journey at times. To be slowly progressing is a really good thing for us. Obviously the two formats are extremely different, but to come here and get a positive result is a really big thing for us as a team,” Markram said. “To make a final at a T20 World Cup is big for us. If we can keep putting in good performances like that – we don’t know what that feeling is yet, because we haven’t actually lifted the trophy – but we do believe we have players in the country to do so. “The journey itself has been incredibly difficult. But worth the fight, worth the hours, worth the sacrifice.”

While it’s expected that Markram will hand back the leadership reins to a hopefully fit-again Bavuma for the home international summer – when the Proteas face Sri Lanka and Pakistan in two Tests each – the South Africans now have a more than realistic chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final in London next year.

A clean sweep of four victories should automatically ensure qualification, while three wins could also see the Proteas board the plane for the United Kingdom. Series Victory Sealed! 🏆🏏🇿🇦



The Proteas clinch a 273-run win in the second Test, taking the series 2-0 against Bangladesh!



An all-round performance from our bowlers and batters, and pure Proteas passion from start to finish.



Proud of Team South Africa. Proud of the… pic.twitter.com/ooZ27MbbWv

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 31, 2024 Markram, though, doesn’t want to focus on anything but the present just yet. “To still be in the mix is a great thing. We have to keep your name in the hat and keep plugging away,” he said.