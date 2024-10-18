Retribution in the air for Stormers as Munster seek strong start

Clever planning by the Munster coaching staff means the Irish team will be refreshed with acclimated players ahead of tomorrow’s crunch United Rugby Championship clash with the Stormers in Cape Town. No Stormers supporter needs any reminder of what happened when the Peter O’Mahony-led side shocked the Stormers in the final last year at the same venue, and retribution will unquestionably be in the air when the sides take to the field at the Cape Town Stadium (6pm kick-off).

Munster arrived in South Africa after a start to the season that can best be described as a mixed bag. Last week they lost with honour away to Irish rivals Leinster (26-12) after having beaten the Ospreys 23-0 in response to their shock loss in Parma to Zebre. Munster had started the season with a hard-fought 35-33 defeat of Connacht.

While those games were under away across the opening four rounds of the URC, the Emerging Ireland side were playing a tournament based in Bloemfontein that featured the Cheetahs, the Western Force from Perth and the Griffons of northern Free State. Coach Graham Rowntree has confirmed that Billy Burns, Shane Daly, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen, Ben O’Connor and Evan O’Connell have slotted straight into the squad for a game the Stormers are desperate to win after a troubled overseas tour.

Yesterday, Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast said his team have learned the hard way this season that slow starts cost matches. “We have discussed not giving the Stormers a strong start,” Prendergast said. “We have been starting slowly this season and giving the opposition a lead. We can’t do this in Cape Town.

“You can’t be conceding three tries early in the game, because with teams like Leinster and the Stormers, one more score in the game and you can drift away.” Prendergast is excited about what fullback O’Connor can do after a sizzling start to the season with Emerging Ireland. “He’s a really good talent who’s still learning the game, which is even more exciting. He’s a very coachable player, and every day he wants to get better, and you can see it in his game,” the coach said.

“If you look at the Under-20 Six Nations last year and some of the passing game he has developed on tour… we are excited about what he can further in South Africa. “He glides when he runs. I played with a player years ago, a very famous Christian Cullen (of All Black fame), and he used to glide along the ground – and Ben reminds me of that kind of running style. He glides and yeah, he's a very exciting player. “There’s so much to come from him, and being here with us and on the development tour, where he got top-class coaching from a different voice, has been great.

“So, we look forward to what he can do against the Stormers.” Diarmuid Barron will not play this weekend as he goes through the return-to-play concussion protocols.