Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The South Africa Rugby Legends Association (Sarla) and the Oakheart VIP Invitational Team are at the heart of the country's most exciting social sport and lifestyle event, the Cape Towns 10s



Hosted at the at Hamiltons Rugby Club from Friday to Saturday, the event will include a host of diverse sporting activities and an epic line-up of live entertainment and opportunities for fans to meet their favourite sport stars will be available.





Sarla has been a proud affiliate of the Cape Town 10s since its origins in 2008, the brainchild of former Springboks Bob Skinstad and Robbie Fleck, and their long-time friend Ron Rutland.





The Sarla/Oakheart team will be coached by legendary Springbok wing Bryan Habana and will feature a star-studded cast of former Springboks and provincial players.





Including the likes of Jongi Nokwe, Bolla Conradie, Henno Mentz, Andries Strauss, Norman Jordaan, Marco Wentzel, former Sevens Bok Captain Mpho Mbiyozo, Hanyani Shimange and Bok Centurion Legend Percy Montgomery.





Cell C Chief commercial officer Junaid Munshi said: “We are exceptionally proud of our sponsorship of Sarla and empowerment work it enables in communities through rugby. This event will undoubtedly be one not to miss and we are sure fans will have an incredible experience.”





Billed as the biggest 10-a-side rugby tournament in the world, the competition is governed by national and international rugby federation rules and the tournament provides an incredibly exciting experience.





Rugby stars from our past, present and future will be there, including current Springbok captains Siya Kolisi and Springbok lock hardmen (retired and incumbent respectively) Bakkies Botha and Eben Etzebeth.





The Oakheart VIP Invitational Team will play three games on Friday at 10.18am, 13.45 am and 17.58 pm, and should they progress, Saturday’s games will consist of seven exciting finals.





Sarla chief executive Stefan Terblanche said: “We are all so excited to bring our team to the Cape Town 10s once again.





"In addition to the matches, rugby fans may get lucky and have the opportunity to meet their favourite former or current professional rugby players.”



