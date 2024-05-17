Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s ‘energy’ can create a Storm against Connacht

As long as he can contribute to a winning Stormers cause, prodigious utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has no qualms about being used off the bench. In fact, he has star playmaker Damian Willemse to look to, who more or less walked the same path as him when the Springbok first turned out for the Cape side as a fresh-faced junior.

Quickly, Willemse’s contributions could no longer be ignored by the coaches back then in the Stormers set-up, and he became a stalwart in the starting team. If the 22-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues his current trajectory, it will soon become difficult for Stormers boss John Dobson to keep him out of the starting XV. But until then, the utility back is happy to slot in wherever he is needed – as long as he can play.

After an injury spell and a couple of months on the sidelines, the former Junior Springbok captain hit the ground running in his return last weekend at Rodney Parade in Newport as he scored a brace of tries in 10 minutes for his team to seal a 44-21 United Rugby Championship win over the Dragons. It kept them in the hunt for a quarter-final place and a possible home game. Tomorrow evening (6.05pm SA time kick-off) against Connacht in Galway, he is expected to fill a similar role and provide an impact off the bench as the Capetonians will look to make it two wins on their mini-tour to Europe.

“I’ve earned many Stormers caps coming off the bench, so I understand my role in trying to make an impact. It’s been my main focus, coming on and making positive contributions to the game and taking the team forward,” he told the Stormers website yesterday. “My energy off the bench is controllable, so I’m trying to be consistent in that, week in and week out. I was honestly so happy to be out there with my teammates again. “When I first came on the field (against the Dragons) and went to the huddle, I felt a sense of gratitude and wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

“Thanks to some class players around me, I was handed two tries! I loved getting on and contributing in that short space of time.” Two of the best tries you'll see all season!



Both scored by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ⭐️



Which one is better? pic.twitter.com/bhy1wW27hR — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) May 12, 2024 He’s had some breakthrough performances for the Cape side this year, and currently sits on 70 points for the campaign, even though he’s only played eight games.

But the niggles he had halted what could’ve been a stand-out season. Even though there were some negatives, he has still shown enough to keep him on the Springbok radar – another strong cameo tomorrow can add to that. With some good weather expected, it will also allow the Stormers to dish up some exciting running rugby. In their previous visit to the Dexcom Stadium, torrential rain doused their fiery game-plan.

But Feinberg-Mngomezulu believes they’ll be able to adapt to what is asked. “I’m not shy to say that we love moving the ball around, so warmer conditions are nice,” he said. “With that being said, we have an extremely hungry and physical pack that isn’t shy to get down and dirty.

“We just want to get on the field – come rain or shine.” * Meanwhile, the Stormers announced yesterday that star No 8 Evan Roos has signed a three-year contract extension. “My rugby career has been transformed here at the Stormers, and playing for this team means a lot to me,” Roos said in a statement.