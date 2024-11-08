Sage Stephens rewarded as Percy Tau left out of Bafana squad

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens is the newcomer in coach Hugo Broos’ 23-man squad for South Africa’s final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan later this month. Stephens has been impressive at club level for Stellenbosch, and he currently ranks second for clean sheets in the Premiership this season.

His club teammate Fawaaz Basadien was also named in the squad by coach Hugo Broos yesterday, but has yet to be capped for the national team. Basadien was in the previous squads in September and October, and featured as an unused substitute in the country’s previous four qualifiers. Three Stellenbosch players, Jayden Adams, Ashley Cupido and Devin Titus, failed to progress from the provisional squad named last month.

Bafana Bafana will take on Uganda at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday, November 15, before returning home to play South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium on November 19. Fawaaz Basadien and Sage Stephens have been named in the #BafanaBafana squad for this month's AFCON qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan 🇿🇦👏

— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) November 7, 2024 The notable omission from the squad is Percy Tau. His unsettled stay at Al Ahly has seen him forfeit his place in South Africa’s national team. He hardly plays for the Egyptian outfit these days, and his lack of game-time has cost him a place in Bafana Bafana's squad.

Bafana coach Hugo explained: “You know, Percy doesn’t play anymore these days. He’s always on the bench. “It comes down to what I already said two months ago, the environment for him in Al Ahly is not positive. “There was a time when they wanted to sell him, and he wasn’t sold.

“Then you have the critics on social media from South Africans who were unhappy with his performances a few months ago. “At the time, I said I don’t think it was the right moment for Percy to come play for Bafana Bafana. “Now that he is not in the squad doesn’t mean he will never come in again.

“I hope that he can change clubs so that he can be in a more positive environment. “If that happens, he will make the performances again that we can expect from him. Then he will be again a very important player for Bafana Bafana.” Tau’s omission comes at a time when Bafana Bafana talisman Themba Zwane and Burnley’s Lyle Foster have been sidelined by injuries.

Tau was not the only surprise omission when Broos named a 23-man squad to play back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. Grant Kekana, the Mamelodi Sundowns defender, also failed to crack the nod. The other 13 players who failed to advance from the preliminary squad are Ricardo Goss, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Thabiso Sesane, Adams, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Rodney Maphangule, Titus, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Sipho Mbule, Cupido, Yanela Mbuthuma and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

One player who may have warranted consideration is the Uruguayan-born Gaston Sirino, the livewire Kaizer Chiefs playmaker who has been in sparkling form. He acquired South African citizenship a few months ago, and is eligible for selection.

🗣️ "𝙽𝚘! 𝙷𝚎'𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚊 𝚝𝚢𝚙𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚗𝚝"



Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says he has never considered Gastón Sirino to be part of his team!



🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/NFrIo4Ek46 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 7, 2024 "I know Sirino is a very good player, and I also know he can be very important for Chiefs," Broos responded when asked about Sirino's selection claims.

“He is not really the type of player I want. Also, he is 33 years of age. For months, I was looking to have someone other than Themba (Zwane) because he was old. “To be honest, I haven’t considered Sirino for the Bafana Bafana team. I want to find younger players than Sirino, but he doesn’t really match my ideas of football.” Regarding the injured Zwane, Broos admitted that initially, he left the Sundowns attacker out of the national squad. Much later, he realised it was a mistake.

“Themba is a big loss, very big loss. It’s maybe my biggest mistake in South Africa to not take him from the first minute,” said Broos. Bafana Bafana Squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine