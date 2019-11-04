The City and the union announced on Friday that they had reached an agreement for the WPRU to become the primary anchor tenant as of February 2021, in a deal that could potentially span 99 years.
A founder of the “Save Newlands Stadium” campaign, Plumstead resident Ellen Fedele, said the news came as a blow.
The campaign was initiated earlier this year following speculation that the union had agreed to sell the Newlands property to developers.
“The news is a devastating blow as we have been trying to raise awareness within the general public and among famous rugby personalities to save the world’s second-oldest rugby stadium.