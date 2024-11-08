Sometimes you have to go through these tough times, says Proteas captain Aiden Markram

“I’m a sore loser!” That was Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram’s frank assessment of himself.

Based on this evidence, it would be safe to assume that the ICC T20 World Cup final defeat to India earlier this year still rankles with Markram. The skipper, though, is determined to move on. It hasn’t been the easiest of tasks, as the Proteas have won just one out of six T20 matches since that fateful June day in Barbados. This has left Markram still searching for that elusive bilateral T20I series victory.

“As a captain, it hurts your pride, and I have a lot of pride wearing this badge,” Markram said in Durban yesterday ahead of the first T20I against India today at Kingsmead (5pm start). “I want to win games and series for SA, but you also have to see the bigger picture: how much it will help cricket in SA moving forward. “Sometimes you have to go through these tough times.

“I am not a good loser, as I have mentioned to you guys before, so you struggle when it happens. “But if you lock into that bigger picture, it will (all) be worth it at the end of the day.” Some of Markram’s best mates have returned to help him achieve just that.

Young all-rounders Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee are back to lead the pace attack, but crucially, it is the batting unit that has been been shored up with the return of the Proteas’ ‘Bomb Squad’, middle-order sluggers Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, to partner up with Tristan Stubbs. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav therefore feels that the challenge awaiting his inexperienced bowling attack is no different to what the world champions faced in Barbados. “I feel it’s the same team: only Quinton (de Kock) is missing out, Ryan Rickleton in. Otherwise, I feel it’s the same batting line-up (as in the T20 World Cup final),” Yadav said yesterday.

“It’s always been challenging playing against South Africa, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or in bilateral series. We enjoyed playing them in the T20 World Cup, and last time, we had a good tour here.”

Unlike the Proteas, who have returned primarily to their experienced core for this series, India have brought along a group of international rookies who have earned their reputation in the IPL. The IPL is certainly a silver cloud hovering over this series, with its “mega auction” set to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the end of the month. After delivering the highest number of foreign players to the last IPL, there have only been two South Africans – Klaasen and Stubbs – retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively.

The looming four-match series is therefore a shop window for this group of Proteas to potentially land a lucrative contract. Markram admits he would be “chuffed” for any Proteas player who happens to land an IPL deal, but stressed that the primary focus remains beating India for the first time across a four-match T20I series on home soil.

The first encounter post the ICC T20 World Cup final earlier this year, memories still fresh in the minds of both teams!🏏💭#WozaNawe… pic.twitter.com/pNfjtR1Ibl — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 7, 2024 “As we all know, a lot of things can fall into place for players, and we’re fortunate that we play in a series against (India) pretty much just before the auction happens,” Markram said.

“So, that would pretty much be the bonus of doing well – firstly collectively, and for the individuals that put their hands up. “I don’t think it’s (landing an IPL deal) your motivation to do well when you play for your country, but it’s the bonus that potentially could follow. “In the camp, I don’t think there’s been many discussions along those lines.

“But again, if guys put their hands up, do well, and it leads to more, I would certainly be really chuffed for them.” Squads For Kingsmead South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Mihlali Mpongwana, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqaba Peter, Ottneil Baartman.