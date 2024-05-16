Spin test awaits Proteas Women on India tour

The Proteas Women are set to travel to India for a multi-format tour that will stretch from June 13 to July 9. The tour will see the two sides go head-to-head in three One-Day Internationals, one four-day Test and an additional three T20 Internationals to conclude the tour.

This is a welcome tour for South Africa, given that it means they will keep active ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup, which is set to get under way in Bangladesh in September. It is also an opportunity for interim coach Dillon du Preez to formulate his plans, following the recent resignation of long-serving mentor Hilton Moreeng. The tour being in India is also a challenge that the side will welcome, seeing that they will play in conditions that will resemble those that are expected at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt’s troops will have a rare opportunity to tighten their game plans against good spinners on slow and turning subcontinent wickets. The last time Wolvaardt and the Proteas travelled to the subcontinent, they were handed a 3-0 T20 series whitewash by Pakistan.

The Captain strikes again 🫡



Being one of 3 elite players in the category, Laura Wolvaardt’s batting performance in the Sri Lanka Inbound has earned her a nomination in the ICC’s Women’s Player Of The Month 👏🏏

One thing about Laura is that she is #AlwaysRising 🔝🌟 #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/n3X8C1ssbd — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 8, 2024 This tour to India then affords the Proteas Women an opportunity to go back to those harsh environments, show that they have learnt and improved as a side, and can compete in those conditions. During that tour to Pakistan, South Africa had a successful ODI series, beating the hosts 2-1 to win their first series in the Asian country. The coming ODI series against India will also form part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship, meaning there are automatic 2025 World Cup qualification spots to play for.

Most importantly, this tour is yet another significant trip that the Proteas Women will go on, in addition to the multi-format tours to England and Australia in the past two years. These tours give the women’s game in South Africa an opportunity to grow by exposing the Proteas Women, management and administrators to the environments that produce quality cricketers. Full Fixtures

June 13: Warm-up v BP XI, Bengaluru June 16: First ODI, Bengaluru June 19: Second ODI, Bengaluru

June 23: Third ODI, Bengaluru June 28-July 1: Only Test, Chennai July 5: First T20I, Chennai