Springbok prop Wilco Louw ‘ready for Scottish challenge' in tour opener

Mike Greenaway SPRINGBOK power prop Wilco Louw believes the team is fully prepared to tackle Scotland this Sunday in the opening fixture of their end-of-year tour.

The Boks, who have been training on the island of Jersey, are eager to face the Scots, having previously defeated them in the opening round of the 2023 World Cup. Scotland has sent a clear message with their recent 57-17 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield, showcasing their formidable form. The Boks are acutely aware that complacency could be their downfall; during their previous encounter against Scotland, they clinched a narrow victory with a score of 18-3, leading only 6-3 at half-time. The lessons learned from that match linger as Louw prepares for a daunting Scottish side. Louw joined the Boks as a late call-up, following an injury to his Bulls teammate Jan-Hendrik Wessells. Reflecting on his journey back to the national squad, Louw stated, “It definitely feels real now,” upon arriving in Edinburgh after a focused week of preparation on the Channel island.

He recounted, “We had a good training week. It offered us a good opportunity to align as a squad after everyone returned from their clubs, so we’re really excited about the week ahead here in Scotland.” Although the Boks last played on 28 September during the Rugby Championship-clincher in Mbombela, Louw reassured fans that any rust from the layoff has been effectively shaken off. “We’re definitely where we want to be going into the tour after having a chance to get on the same page and focus on the match against Scotland,” he said. “The last week was tough in terms of some heavy training sessions, but we are better for it and are in a good space.”

Understanding the impending challenge, Louw acknowledged the rigor that lies ahead: “Everyone knows what our objectives are, which is important because it’s going to be a tough game against Scotland.” He reflected on Scotland’s impressive performance against Fiji, asserting, “They kept the team busy in the World Cup pool match, so we know it’s going to be extremely challenging, but we’re looking forward to it.” Having last represented the Springboks in 2021, Louw’s outstanding performances for the Bulls have deservedly landed him back in the national squad.