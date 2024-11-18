Springboks aim for a clean sweep as final Test looms

The Springboks have already beaten Wales this year with a second-string side and should have no problem doing the same in Cardiff on Saturday. But according to Bok lock RG Snyman they are wary of the Red Dragons in front of their home fans as the world champions look to go unbeaten in their November Tests for the first time since 2013.

South Africa will look to end their tour of the United Kingdom on a high when they face the Welsh at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, motivated to reaffirm their position as the world’s best rugby team. After dispatching England 29-20 at Twickenham this past Saturday, the Boks yesterday travelled by bus from London to Cardiff for the final Test of 2024. Snyman, one of the standout players against the English, says they expect a big challenge in their final outing of the season.

“There will be some amount of pressure on us trying to make it three from three, but pressure brings the best out of this team.” “There will be some amount of pressure on us trying to make it three from three, but pressure brings the best out of this team,” the towering lock said following the victory at Twickenham. “We can now head into the week, knowing we can give it our all because it’s our last match of the international season, so we are very excited about the challenge.

The Boks start their preparation for the under-pressure Wales today. Head coach Rassie Erasmus will likely toy with the idea of reshuffling his side again after making ample changes against Scotland and England. Prop Wilco Louw became the 50th Springbok used by Erasmus this season as he continues to expand his player pool ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe scored a brace of tries against the English and again showed his love for playing against them. His first try came off a lovely crossfield kick by flyhalf Manie Libbok, while his second was in the same mold as the 2019 World Cup final five-pointer he scored. He received a pass on the touchline and stepped a would-be defender as he did against former England flyhalf Owen Farrell in Japan in 2019, before outsprinting the defence to score, leaving the Twickenham crowd in silence. “It's always good to score tries as a winger, but credit must go to the guys on the inside creating the opportunities.” "It's always good to score tries as a winger, but credit must go to the guys on the inside creating the opportunities," the always humble Kolbe said, not wanting to put the limelight on him.