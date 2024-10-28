Stormers aim to regroup after costly defeat

The Stormers are in the midst of a critical regrouping phase following a disappointing 28-17 defeat to the Glasgow Warriors this past weekend. With only two wins from five matches, the Cape side currently sits in thirteenth place on the URC points table – six points adrift of Cardiff, who occupy the final play-off position. As they lick their wounds, they must also look ahead during the November break to reclaim their momentum.

Glasgow Warriors crash over the whitewash, defeating the Stormers in a bonus-point victory. | BackpagePix At the top of the leaderboard, it’s Leinster - the only unbeaten team!🔥



Which game caught you by surprise?@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/Q758WpSO7O — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 27, 2024 Head Coach John Dobson expressed his dismay, lamenting that the team was 'with their backs against the wall'.

The loss proved particularly challenging as the Stormers were forced into an unplanned reshuffle of their backline after utility back Damian Willemse sustained a groin injury just before half-time. Alongside Willemse, the absence of Bok loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon, who is out with a knee injury, added to the growing list of challenges for the Stormers. “Losing Damian was a massive blow for how we wanted to play this game.”

"But we also had a plan and probably could've worked harder. That is what disappointed me a little bit (that they looked flat towards the end). "It's why we are a little sad about this loss. There were a couple of kick-chases and things like that where we cut ourselves the option of a quick throw-in because nobody was working back for us and that is not who we are as a team."

As the clock wound down and having emptied the bench quite early in the second half, it became clearer that the Stormers were struggling, with fatigue setting in during the game's final moments. “In the final 15 minutes, we were done.”

The team prepares for a critical stretch ahead, one that includes several home games and key South African derbies in November and December. During this upcoming break, the Stormers will focus on rest and recovery for the majority of their squad. Preparations for their local derby against the Sharks, scheduled for the end of November, will be paramount as they aim to turn their season around. With many Sharks players set to tour with the Springboks in the UK, Dobson has zeroed in on this match for a potential revival of fortunes.

The crowd enjoyed that one 😍



Manie Libbok 🤝 Dan du Plessis

@Vodacom #URC | #STOvGLA pic.twitter.com/IpdZUuA34B — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 26, 2024