Stormers face fitness concerns ahead of crucial clash

The Stormers are grappling with fitness concerns surrounding Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant, as they gear up for a pivotal United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against the Glasgow Warriors this Saturday in Stellenbosch. The upcoming clash follows their impressive victory over Munster, where the team broke a long-standing winless streak against the Irish side with a 34-19 triumph in front of almost 30 000 enthusiastic supporters.

John Dobson was thrilled with what was a crucial win against Munster at DHL Stadium, ahead of a key clash against the @Vodacom #URC title-holders in Stellenbosch next week. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/j761HIyE6D — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 20, 2024

The win was a much-needed boost for the Stormers, propelling them up to 12th place on the URC points table, a significant improvement from their previous last position in 18th. However, more challenges lie ahead as they prepare to face the formidable defending champions from Scotland. Another win will secure a positive record of three wins in their first five games before the November international break.

Both Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant picked up serious knocks. They might not be available for the clash against the Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Saturday. If they are, the Stormers will have a 10 and 15 conundrum with Manie Libbok returning #URC #STOvMUN pic.twitter.com/zw5qTXYLPH — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) October 20, 2024 Willemse and Gelant's fitness concerns loom large as they played instrumental roles in the bonus point victory. Utility back Willemse suffered a pectoral injury yet managed to provide a stellar performance, contributing 14 points with his kicking boot, including a drop goal during the match's closing stages.

Meanwhile, Gelant's situation remains murky following their critical win. A touch of good news is that Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok returns this week, alongside Bok prop Frans Malherbe. They will add significant experience to the side. Libbok’s return could prove a conundrum for the Stormers on how to fit him, Gelant and Willemse in the same starting side, especially with captain Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel reigniting their midfield combination brilliantly. Stormers director of rugby John Dobson expressed his uncertainty regarding the severity of the injuries.

"I hope it is not the case, but both Damian and Warrick seem to have serious knocks, not injuries," according to Dobson.

“Hopefully, that (the conundrum) solves itself. I don't know how we're going to do it (fit them all in), but it has been coming. And it’s without Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who will return in December from an injury).” On the game itself, Dobson said he wasn't too worried about the statistic of never having beaten Munster before, but more about the team securing a crucial victory to keep their URC campaign on track.

If the Stormers lost against Munster, they would've been driving 'grondpad' again in the #URC. But the victory gives them some breathing space according to DOR John Dobson. "The Munster (win) record wasn't a massive thing for me, but if they had done one more..." #STOvMUN pic.twitter.com/WR2Y5bt5Ls — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) October 20, 2024 He says another loss could've seen them play with a knife to their throat just like in the previous season where they eventually fell in the quarters. Dobson said, that despite the victory, they have some things to fix.

"We were the top lineout team until this game and I think we lost about five or six. Those penalties to give them entries were absurd. Foul play, one or two crazy ones at the breakdown. “If we had lost (against Munster), we would've been on a dirt road again this season.”