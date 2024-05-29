Things really kicking off for Libbok at the right time

Leighton Koopman His attacking mindset always has teams under pressure, and his tactical kicking – especially the crossfield chips and dinks – has defenders falling over their feet looking to stop what inevitably ends up in tries for his side.

And now, during the closing stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is striking the ball sweetly off the tee for points. Everything looks to be coming together for the pivot at the right time, and he will hope it kicks on into the knockouts of the tournament. A flawless kicking performance against the Dragons and Connacht recently helped get his side out of trouble in some tough, must-win overseas clashes, and the Springbok flyhalf is keen to keep building on those crunch kicks. Sanele Nohamba of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff Rugby at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on May 11. Photo: Nokwanda Zondi BackpagePix The Stormers take on the Lions on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm) in the final round robin URC match and a win will seal fifth spot on the official points log and possibly an easier quarter-final clash.

Libbok has found his kicking groove again, thanks to the work he and kicking coach Gareth Wright have been putting in on the training field. And although there’s been a lot of criticism coming his way in the past, it’s like water off a duck’s back for the star. “I am very happy with where I am now with my kicking,” Libbok said. “Gareth and I have been working extremely hard on that, but it’s ongoing. My focus is to stay at it and at some point it will come together and I will find my groove. I’m happy it’s happened now, especially going into the play-off rounds.”

The World Cup winner is relishing the chance to go up against the Lions and the likes of Sanele Nohamba and Jordan Hendrikse this weekend, and although his side are sure of a knockout spot, they need one more point to seal Champions Cup rugby for next season. A desperate Pride of Jozi, currently outside the top eight in the ninth place, will pitch up at the DHL Stadium because they need a bonus-point win to stay in the running to make the play-offs. Libbok, who recently renewed his contract for a further three years with the inaugural URC champions, says they expect nothing less than a fired-up visiting side.