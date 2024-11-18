Tunnicliffe embracing a new chapter with Proteas

Faye Tunnicliffe is old enough to know a time when women cricketers represented their country purely for national pride. But she’s also young enough to have seen how the game has transformed from a leisurely pastime to being fully professional.

Tunnicliffe, who debuted for the Proteas whilst still a teenager is 25 now, certainly feels she is much better prepared for her second crack at international cricket after being recalled to the national team for the upcoming England series after a three-year absence. “I think I've learnt a lot about myself, particularly off the field,” Tunnicliffe exclusively told Independent Media at the Wanderers. “I’ve learnt not to put too much pressure on myself, because sometimes nerves can spoil it for you.

“Obviously playing back in the day it was not professional. I was still a student, just out of high school. “Hopefully this time I can just enjoy the opportunity and not put too much pressure on myself.” The attacking Western Province top-order batter has certainly earned her recall through sheer weight of runs.

Tunnicliffe was the second highest run-scorer in the CSA T20 Women’s competition last season behind Proteas star Tazmin Brits with 341 runs, including a magnificent 108 not out, at an average of 48.71 and strike rate of 151.55. She is also clearly in red-hot form at the moment, striking successive half-centuries in both the 50-overs and T20 clashes against the powerful Lions outfit at the Bullring over the weekend. “I’ve always wanted to score runs at the Bullring, so glad I could get a few,” she said.

“About my call up … I don't think it's something that can just be given to somebody. You need to earn it, work hard, score the runs. “I have worked really hard. A lot of personal growth needed to happen. I also worked hard during the off-season at the various national camps.” Tunnicliffe is equally excited to be facing a world-class team like England across three T20I’s to be staged in East London (November 24), Benoni (October 27) and Centurion (November 30).

Although she usually opens the batting for Western Province in domestic cricket, Tunnicliffe may be forced to drop down the order if she is to get some gametime due to the Proteas’ powerful opening combination of captain Laura Wolvaardt and Brits. Wolvaardt and Brits were the leading run-scorers at the recent ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in the UAE and also gained selection to the Team of the Tournament. Tunnicliffe claimed that she has not yet had any discussions about her role in the Proteas team, but will most likely have it defined when she meets up with the rest of her national teammates at a three-day camp starting in Pretoria today.