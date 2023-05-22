Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is extending park-and-ride options for the sold out United Rugby Championship-deciding game between the DHL Stormers and Irish-side Munster at DHL Stadium on Saturday. “The City has extended park-and-ride options given the expected record crowd of 55 000 for the URC Final. Ticket holders will now be able to board MyCiTi buses to the DHL Stadium from Century City, the civic centre, Thibault Square and CTICC. Fans should get to the stadium early,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“I encourage all Capetonians to show their DHL Stormers pride by wearing blue and white throughout this week,” he said. With the tickets for the game selling out within three hours of going on sale last week, the demand for parking is limited in and around the Green Point Precinct. The City said it will make available its parking with over 450 bays at the civic centre. The parking will be available on a first-come first-served basis at the civic centre from 2.30pm.

“Our safety and security staff, including traffic services, metro police, law enforcement and disaster risk management staff will be on hand in collaboration with the SAPS and stadium security to ensure that the event proceeds without incident, said Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith. “We would like to encourage those who are going to the stadium to use the park-and-ride option to alleviate traffic congestion. There will be plenty of buses before and after the game to ferry people. “We ask those going to the game to please be respectful of the rights of residents and desist from parking illegally. Illegally parked vehicles will be fined and/or towed away,” Smith warned.

CT Media · 22052023 Smith URC Logistics The Vodacom URC Grand Final between the DHL Stormers and Munster kicks off at 6.30pm. Gates at the DHL Stadium will open at 3.30pm. Free MyCiTi Shuttle

URC Final ticket holders will be able to board MyCiTi buses to the DHL Stadium from the civic centre, Thibault Square, CTICC and Century City. The shuttle service will take spectators to the stadium station, starting at 3pm. Thereafter, a bus leaves every 15 minutes or when full. The last return bus leaves the stadium bus station at 10.45pm. Parking

Spectators planning on taking the bus from the civic centre will have the opportunity to park free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis at the civic centre from 2.30pm. There are 355 bays available at the Woodstock parking area (enter from Civic Road) and 120 bays in the Hertzog parking area (enter from Hertzog Boulevard incoming). There will be dedicated parking available in the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) P1 parking area for R120 card on entry, with a free MyCiTi shuttle to and from the stadium. The first bus from CTICC to the stadium will leave at 3pm and the last bus from the stadium is at 10.45pm. Additionally, free secure parking at Century City will be situated on Century Boulevard adjacent the Long Walk to Freedom installation from 2pm. From there, a MyCiTi shuttle will ferry ticket holders to the stadium every 20 minutes. The last bus from the stadium to Century City will depart from the stadium at 10.45pm.

While there is heavy congestion expected in the Green Point Precinct, there is limited paid parking available at the P2 (pre-booked), P4 and P9 (R100 card payment on entry only) stadium parking areas. E-hailing It is recommended that those using e-hailing services are dropped off and collected in the CBD on DF Malan Drive opposite the Artscape Theatre, Hertzog Boulevard or Jan Smuts Street and then use the MyCiTi shuttle, which is free to all event ticket holders, from the CTICC civic centre station or Thibault Square station or alternatively use the Fan Walk.

There is an e-hailing drop-off area on Helen Suzman Boulevard between Vlei Road and Beach Road on both sides, but spectators are warned that drop-and-go and pick-up around the stadium will have long delays due to traffic congestion. Road closures The following road closures will be in effect: Sonnenberg Road, Vlei Road, Stephan Way and Fort Wynyard Street will all be closed on game day from early morning until late, with restrictions on Helen Suzman Boulevard, Beach Road, Buitengracht Street and Granger Bay Boulevard.