Herschel Jantjies of the Stormers Photo: BackpagePix

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Thursday celebrated one of its alumni, Herschel Jantjies, being included in the Springbok squad to take on Australia at the weekend. The Stellenbosch-born scrumhalf has been selected to bring the “X-factor” when the national team takes on the Wallabies, according to a Business Day report. There’s a strong chance that the two Jantjieses – Herschel and Elton (no relation) – will play in tandem at Ellis Park.

Coach Rassie Erasmus was quoted as saying: “In terms of Herschel‚ we know exactly what we have with the likes of Ivan van Zyl‚ Embrose Papier and Louis Schreuder. All of them had a good run last year but Herschel and Cobus (Reinach) both knocked the door down.

“When Herschel came up against one of the best guys in Super Rugby‚ he stood his ground and had some wonderfully consistent games. He’s slotted in really well and it’s helped that there’s a few Stormers guys in the Springbok squad.”

Rector and vice-chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius said UWC is a research-led higher education institution but it also offers the best in sport.

“UWC alumnus Herschel Jantjies has been selected to play for the national side when they take on Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

"In the space of just 12 months UWC has also produced its first Proteas player, Zubayr Hamza; watched with pride when Kurt-Lee Arendse became a Blitzbok; has seen Babalwa Latsha captaining the women's Springbok team; and shared in the celebrations when Thembi Kgatlana was awarded the CAF Goal of the Year Award. Congratulations to all our alumni.”

UWC rugby head coach and Bok legend Chester Williams said: “Herschel Jantjies is undoubtedly one of the rising stars on the rugby scene. His work and determination have paid off and we look forward to seeing great things from him.

"We have started recruiting youngsters who want to pursue their academic career and play for UWC who made their debut in the Varsity Cup this year.”

