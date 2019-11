WATCH: Capetonians overwhelmed with pride after Springboks win Rugby World Cup









Cape Town - South African rugby fans have expressed immense pride in the Springboks’ outstanding performance at the weekend, which saw them bring home the 2019 Rugby World Cup trophy. Fezeka Tokota from Khayelitsha said: “Enjoy this moment, you’ve made us very proud. In fact, you always make us proud. I knew they would win.” Lonwabo Melhwana, also from Khayelitsha, added that he was not surprised by the win. “I’m not even shocked because I knew they would win, and I am very happy. ‘‘I feel like every time we have a good president, the Springboks win the world cup.”

Magdalene Swartland from Manenberg said: “Congrats to the Springboks, they played very well. They played hard and I feel like they did it for Chester Williams who recently passed away. He would have been very proud of them.”

Salie Mosaval from Woodstock said: “They’re the best and I feel great about the win. It was always my belief that the Bokke don’t lose rugby. You must know your story if you’re going to play against them, so England never stood a chance.”

Laeticia Gamiet from Eersteriver praised fullback Cheslin Kolbe for his performance.

“What an awesome game they played. Their teamwork was on par. My favourite part was when Cheslin scored a try, it was amazing - as short as he is, he went through two very huge guys.

‘‘I’m very proud of the Springboks and proud to be a South African. It’s just great what the Bok gees does for the country,” she said.

Springboks fans celebrating in Tygervalley watching the World Cup Final game against England Springbok are Champions of World Cup 2019 in Japan. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Springbok fans at Tygervalley Mall singing during the game England vs Springboks in the World Cup Final in Japan. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

