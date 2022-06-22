WATCH: DHL Stormers victory to be celebrated in street parade

Cape Town – The victorious DHL Stormers will showcase the Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy during a bus parade in Cape Town on Friday. The City of Cape Town said it was proud to support the DHL Stormers victory in the inaugural championship with a street parade from the Cape Town City Hall through the city centre for fans to enjoy.

“This is a proud moment for Cape Town and it shows just how much Cape Town loves the DHL Stormers, and our sporting heroes that make us proud. I invite everyone to join the parade on Friday. Let’s come out and show our appreciation for the champions. “The final on Saturday was a wonderful coming together of the city and once again showed that the DHL Stadium is the ideal new home of our favourite team,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The bus tour will kick off at the Grand Parade at 10.30am on Friday and follow a planned route along Adderley Street, Wale Street, Long and Loop Streets and ending on Somerset Road.

The mayor, coach and captain will address the crowd outside the City Hall before the start of the victory bus parade. Motorists should take note of the following road closures before and during the bus parade. Thursday, June 23 at 8pm:

Parade Street will be closed between Darling and Caledon streets. Friday, June 24 from 9am to 1pm: Darling Street will be closed between Buitenkant and Plein streets.

