Western Cape chess competition goes online to raise money for kids' coaching

Cape Town – To give children from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to once again play and develop in the game of chess, the Western Cape Chess Association (WCCA) is going online this Mandela Day.

The WCCA Mandela Day Chess Festival, on July 18, is expected to be one of the strongest online tournaments in the country, aiming to raise money to give children access to chess coaching.

The association has also asked that people donate their old smartphones for the children to use.

Association president Andre Lewaks said that for many of the children, their coaches were their only father figures. As a result of the lockdown, some coaches had not been able to mentor the young minds.

“One of the strategies that we have adopted to promote the safety of our players is to promote online chess playing and coaching as a method to ensure that our players stay active.