Cape Town – As the Rugby World Cup (RWC) excitement reaches fever pitch with the opening match between Japan and Russia today, malls, bars and restaurants are set to overflow with patrons as these will be the best places to watch a match free of charge. This comes after the SABC on Monday confirmed it would not be broadcasting any matches because an agreement could not be reached with MultiChoice/SuperSport who own both TV and radio rights for the RWC 2019.

The City also confirmed it would not be activating any fan parks.

Tygervalley Shopping Centre will be bringing the tournament to Capetonians in the form of the World of Rugby Fan Zone for the duration of the World Cup.

The concept is aimed at building “gees” and encouraging supporters to stand together with the Springboks in their quest to win a third World Cup.

The first one will be on Saturday when the Springboks tackle New Zealand in their big opening match.

There will be live entertainment and prizes to be won with rap sensation Youngsta CPT warming up the crowd at 10.30am before the kick-off.

Canal Walk also invited locals to watch the Rugby World Cup matches in their food court.

The opening ceremony screening will take place at 12.45pm on Friday, and the final will take place at 9am on Saturday, November 2.

The Slug and Lettuce will also be screening all the Springbok games live with a special R65 lunch menu.

Shimmy Beach Club will have live screenings on a projector screen in the Absolut Lounge for all the main World Cup fixtures.

Premium Sports Bar in Mitchells Plain as well as Quay Four at the V&A Waterfront, will also be screening the game.

La Parada restaurants across the city will keep the drinks flowing with a “whistle to whistle” happy hour on selected drinks and tapas to go around.

With Tiger’s Milk offering 2 for 1 on selected beer, wine and cocktails during the game.

The Earth Fair Food and Shopping Market on Main Road Tokai will also stream two Springbok games and offer R10 off on any 500ml beer if you wear your Springbok jersey or shirt or cap.

Social media has been abuzz with excitement and support for the national team, with Lwazi Sithole tweeting, “Honestly, I’m very much attached to the Springboks rugby world cup campaign.”

Frederik Coetzee added: “It begins. #rugbyworldcup2019. Go Bokke!”

Goodman Nomafusi tweeted the Springboks directly saying: “Good Luck Boys”.

The two-time World Sevens Series Championship team, Blitzboks sent the Springboks a special message in the form of a fun video showing players splash each other with different colour powder dyes.

“Every colour in the rainbow supports you,” the message read.

