World Rugby Sevens back in Cape Town

World Rugby has announced a new revamped Sevens Series format which includes Cape Town.
The 2023 edition will be the seventh time that the Mother City has hosted the HSBC Sevens Series.
The rebranded HSBC SVNS festivals will feature 12 men’s and women’s teams chasing the ultimate prize, while also providing fans with a unique festival of sport, music, food and immersive experiences.
The Mother City is set to reignite its love affair with the series on December 9 and 10 when the Cape Town Sevens makes its return to DHL Stadium.
Cape Town Sevens has been voted the Best Live Experience in South Africa at the Sports Industry Awards on two occasions.
In the eight years it has been hosted in the city, the tournament has attracted 650 000 spectators. The event has also contributed over R3 billion in economic activity to Cape Town. Over 2 000 jobs were created for the last edition held in December 2022.
“Cape Town Sevens has been one of the flagship events hosted in our city for nearly a decade, has proven a popular event with record attendance every single year and provides the best live experience for spectators.
“The City has been supporting the event since it moved from Gqeberha to Cape Town and we are looking forward to continue our partnership with the organisers to ensure an exciting experience for spectators,” said mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith.
For more information on ticket sales, visit: SVNS.com
Cape Times