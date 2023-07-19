World Rugby Sevens back in Cape Town

The 2023 edition will be the seventh time that the Mother City has hosted the HSBC Sevens Series.

The rebranded HSBC SVNS festivals will feature 12 men’s and women’s teams chasing the ultimate prize, while also providing fans with a unique festival of sport, music, food and immersive experiences.

The Mother City is set to reignite its love affair with the series on December 9 and 10 when the Cape Town Sevens makes its return to DHL Stadium.

Cape Town Sevens has been voted the Best Live Experience in South Africa at the Sports Industry Awards on two occasions.