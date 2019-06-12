Thousands of runners and supporters are expected to flock to the streets of Gugulethu for the annual RCS Youth Day Race on Sunday. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Thousands of runners and supporters are expected to flock to the streets of Gugulethu for the annual RCS Youth Day Race on Sunday. Commemorating Youth Day at the NY 49 Stadium, the race aims to celebrate the significant role young South Africans play in the country’s future as a young democracy.

Proceeds from the race will go towards the Gugulethu Athletics Club.

South Africa’s most innovative consumer finance business RCS - a subsidiary of BNP Paribas - has again come on board as the race’s title sponsor.

Gugulethu Athletics Club chairperson and race organiser, Aubrey Shoko, said that one of the best things about the event was how it brought the people of Cape Town together and created opportunities for the community, in particular the youth

“The route is designed to connect Gugulethu to surrounding areas and offers runners and their supporters a fun-filled day where everyone can be involved and get active.

“The proceeds from the event are ploughed directly back into the athletics club where specific programmes are developed to uplift the young people living in Gugulethu,” said Shoko.

The race starts at 7am at the NY 49 Stadium and includes a 10km road race as well as a 4.2km fun run, making it accessible to runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels.

Avid runner and RCS chief executive, Regan Adams, said the company was proud of its long-standing relationship with the Gugulethu Athletics Club.

“Sport and running make things possible for people to rise above their circumstances and achieve their full potential. The club’s role in the community and its support of athletics has been instrumental in effecting significant upliftment of the youth in Gugulethu, and we are proud to have contributed to their success over the years,” said Adams.

Adams said the co mpany’s involvement in the race and its continued support of the athletics club was in line with the company’s values.

“This year’s Youth Day Race presents a golden opportunity to celebrate the brave young people whom Youth Day honours, and hopefully inspire the youth of today, in our 25th year of democracy, to create a better future for South Africa,” said Adams.

Entry fees range from R30 for a junior runner participating in the 4.2km fun run, to R100 for an unlicensed senior taking part in the 10km race. Entries close tomorrow.

For more information and to enter, visit www.entrytime.com

