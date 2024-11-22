Zain Davids, Impi Visser co-captains as Blitzboks aim to follow Springbok blueprint at Dubai Sevens

As the Springbok Sevens gear up to kick off the World Rugby SVNS Series in Dubai next week, head coach Philip Snyman is determined to follow in the illustrious footsteps of their 15-a-side counterparts, the Springboks. With an eye on building depth within the squad while continuing their impressive winning streak, Snyman has named a dynamic combination of seasoned players and eager youngsters to defend their title in the UAE.

It's that time of the year again - time for the first #Blitzboks squad of the new season. These are the men that will travel to the @Dubai7s for the #HSBCSVNS opener - more here: https://t.co/oTRoJZUlv3 ⚡#PoweredByUnity — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) November 21, 2024

The Blitzboks, who have claimed the Dubai title for the last five seasons, boast an impressive overall record of 11 tournament victories in the United Arab Emirates. They are poised to secure a sixth straight title in the upcoming tournament, taking place in just a couple of weeks. To help achieve this, Snyman has retained a solid core of 10 players who have previously tasted tournament glory, while bringing in three fresh faces who are hungry for success on the circuit.

“That is something one can learn from the Springboks.” “This year, we want to focus on results,” Snyman emphasised yesterday.

“But the big thing is to focus on building depth in the squad and getting the youngsters to play 10 or 12 tournaments over the next couple of seasons, before they play a World Cup in 2026 or at the Olympic Games. That is something one can learn from the Springboks. “It doesn’t matter who comes into the squad: everyone is on the same page. There is a lot of clarity, and with one or two youngsters coming through, they still get results.” A notable absence from the squad will be captain Selvyn Davids, who is sidelined with an injury.

However, the return of playmaker Ricardo Duarttee, fondly dubbed ‘Tricky Ricky’ for his dazzling sidesteps, will provide a significant boost. Duarttee's return comes after a challenging period that saw him miss a bulk of the last season due to a fallout with former head coach Sandile Ngcobo.

With a win over Argentina in the final, South Africa's men secured the 5-peat last season in Dubai 🇿🇦 #HSBCSVNS #HSBCSVNSDXB pic.twitter.com/jt4bqkYP6Z — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) November 18, 2024 The Blitzboks will face formidable opponents in the pool stage in Dubai in the shape of Olympic champions France, Australia and Kenya.

Snyman and the coaching team believe that the blend of experience and youthful energy should enhance their performance, aiming for a top-four finish in every tournament this season. He also noted the importance of consistency. “We saw in the recent past that our performances took a dip after winning in Dubai.”

In a strategic move, Impi Visser and Zain Davids have been appointed as co-captains for the trip.