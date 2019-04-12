Timothy Ehrenreich

Mitchells Plain guitarist Timothy Ehrenreich, who was accepted at a renowned American institution for a diploma in jazz studies last year, could miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Standing in the way of the 19-year-old’s dream is lack of fund- ing, as he needs to raise $63 000 (R882 191) towards his fees, accommodation and travelling expenses.

He said he needed the money for the first year of a three-year diploma in jazz studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

He had successfully applied for the course while participating in the Berklee Global Jazz Institute workshop,

to which he had been invited last June.

“I did an audition and interview during the workshop period, and in March this year I was informed that I had been accepted for under- graduate studies at Berklee for three years.

“I had to start in May 2019, but because of a lack of funds I deferred my decision to hopefully go in May next year. “It is expensive, but the main objective for me is to get there to complete my first year.

“I’m going to attempt to get a music scholarship, or some form of financial aid for my studies for the last two years of a professional diploma majoring in jazz studies.”

Ehrenreich, who completed matric in 2017 at Mondale High School in Portland, said he hasn’t raised any funds yet but intends approaching corporates for sponsorships, as well as hosting a number of fund-raising jazz concerts.

“It’s not always easy (to raise the required money), so help from others such as corporates and sponsors is always needed and appreciated in order to make, not only mine, but also others dreams a reality.

“So I’m appealing to people out there to come on board and support my fund-raising efforts and help make my dream come true,” he added.

Ehrenreich, who intends to become a professional musician and whose favourite artists are George Benson and Earl Klugh, said his father Derrick’s wide collection of jazz music, which was constantly played in their house, inspired him.

His mother, Dawn Ehrenreich, had prodded him to learn to play the guitar at the age of 11 at the now defunct Ubuntu Music School in Mitchells Plain. At age 18, he had regular performances with legendary jazz artist Camillo Lombard every Sunday at Swingers in Wetton.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Andre Ford at 072 395 4703 or e-mail [email protected]

CAPE TIMES