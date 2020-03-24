Taxi industry moves war on coronavirus into top gear

Cape Town – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a massive drive at the Station Deck taxi rank yesterday to help combat and control the spread of coronavirus in the public transport industry. This followed a meeting between the association and Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela last week where they agreed to undertake safety measures, including the cleaning and sanitising of ranks and taxis. Santaco chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman said the organisation would work with the government to fight the spread of Covid-19. “Most of our taxi riders come from poor backgrounds, they don’t have access to these things and we would like to have this ongoing in our province to make sure we fight the coronavirus. "The commuters are responding very positively because this affects us all and some of them are wearing their masks which shows that they are already working with the government’s call to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Abdurahman.

Santaco used its own money to buy sanitisers and masks, he said.

Madikizela said: “Since the outbreak of the virus and command from the president many of us have hit the ground running to make sure that we raise awareness.

"Almost everyone in the taxi rank wants to be sanitised. That is a clear indication that people take this seriously.

"Our partnership with stakeholders in the taxi, bus and railway industry will be critical because our passengers are the most vulnerable and workers - drivers and marshalls.”

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) provincial chairperson Victor Wiwi said the pandemic has a negative impact on their business.

“Things have changed. Normally, we would make eight loads a day, but now we make four or three loads. We are happy with the effort by our stakeholders and the taxi industry in fighting this disease.

"This shows how much we value and respect our customers and the nation. We will make sure the campaign is ongoing until the virus is defeated.”

Cape Times