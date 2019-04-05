File Image: IOL

Miss Teen South Africa hopeful Zintle Ntlebi from Gugulethu says she will use the platform to uplift people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The 18-year-old BA International Relations and Politics second-year student at the University of Western Cape (UWC) has recently made it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Raised by a single mother, Ntlebi said she never considered herself a pageant person until her roommate encouraged her to enter the competition.

“I never thought of entering the competition, but appreciated the platform and the opportunities with it. I will use this opportunity to encourage other people from a disadvantaged background that you can achieve anything when you set your mind to it.”

“As someone from Gugulethu, such a beauty pageant means a lot. I know a lot of people who are supporting me with their hearts and cannot even afford a single vote because that R3 could’ve been used to add up for a loaf of bread,” .

Ntlebi said she has never been afraid to let her light shine through, even though she grew up not so confident.

“Debating has helped me with that, and I have so much love for people. That’s what makes me different. I come from a family of six, my mother is a cashier at Pick * Pay and I’ve been fortunate enough to be raised by my grandmother as my mom used to work in Johannesburg.

‘‘My older brother dropped out of school due to drug addiction and that has been my source of motivation to keep going,” she said.

Ntlebi said she was passionate about serving her community.

She’s been involved in several social development campaigns, including TB and HIV awareness campaigns and depression and mental awareness campaigns in schools.

“For me, it’s more about serving my community. From a very young age I’ve always believed that I’m charged with a moral responsibility more than self-preservation. I want to redefine the narrative for people to know that your circumstances don’t define your future,” she said.

“I want to see a shift of mindset from my community. For people to know that there’s better than what we’ve always been exposed to. Should I win the competition, I would use the position to make sure that our people’s interests are represented. I’d also look into issues of school dropouts and teenage pregnancy,” she said.

Ntlebi is among the 28 semi-finalists.

Miss Teen SA director Katlego Ncala said: “We are excited to have the pageant back after such a long time.

‘‘We are even more excited to see the change and impact that the 2019 contestants have made in their communities.

‘‘The Cape Town girls are hard working and dedicated. The finals, which are a month away, will be the day a young lady’s life changes forever”

To vote for Ntlebi SMS “MTSA ZENKOSI” to 47439. The SMS costs R3, free SMSes and bundles do not apply.

CAPE TIMES