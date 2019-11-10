One of South Africa’s greatest poets Sandile Dikeni died on Saturday, his family has confirmed.
Well known for his poems “Guava Juice” and “The Spear”, Dikeni inspired crowds in their numbers during the Struggle.
His death came after a on-off battle with TB, his sister Nomonde said.
“Last month he got TB for the third time, he phoned me asked me to take him to doctor and we took him to Melomed Mitchell’s Plain where he recovered well. They released him and to come home and continue treatment and everything was fine until he got sick again two weeks back.
"There he seemed to be recovering again until his passing on Saturday evening around 7pm.