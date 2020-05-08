Thornton residents facing eviction's case postponed

Cape Town – Thornton residents who stare eviction in the face will have their case heard after the lockdown. The matter, involving 11 Albatross Flats tenants and social housing giant Communicare, was expected to be heard in the high court yesterday but was postponed. Neville Petersen, spokesperson for the Communicare Tenant Beneficiaries, said the matter dated back to September last year. “Ever since, Communicare has been harassing and intimidating these tenants to illegally evict them. On September 9, Communicare illegally removed the front doors of the flats and on September 10/11, Communicare unlawfully held the tenants at Albatross hostage in an attempt to force the de facto eviction of the tenants,” Petersen said. He said tenants also wanted title deeds and ownership of the households they were renting from Communicare.

“We approached Rent Strike South Africa during the level 5 of the Covid-19 lockdown, where we requested their help as our tenants cannot pay rent during the Covid-19 lockdown; nor do our tenants know what the economic impact will have on their rent payments.

“The Communicare Tenant Beneficiaries are seeking the exploitative rent regime in social housing to be replaced by a Tenant Beneficiary home-ownership scheme.

“The current cross-subsidisation business model applied by Communicare and the social rental housing schemes offered by other landlords are failing to sustain the massive demand for sustainable social housing,” he said.

Communicare spokesperson Michelle Matthee denied that evictions ever took place at Albatross.

“The court will ultimately decide whether those people should be evicted.

“We are confident that it will do so when it finds that they have acted unlawfully by violently forcing their way on to the property.

“A meeting took place in the judge’s Chambers (yesterday) in relation to this court action which was under way long before the lockdown.

“The lockdown regulations provide for such proceedings to continue at court but no evictions may be carried out.

“We are currently offering rental relief to all our legal tenants who may be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very sympathetic to the plight of our tenants in these difficult times and we are doing all we can to assist tenants who have fallen on hard times,” said Matthee.

Advocate Anele Mbenyana, for the tenants, said: “Communicare should stop high rental charges, as there are elderly people (involved).

“When they advertise, they claim to be affordable but that is not the case.

“I think the government has to intervene in cases such as these where people are being evicted and harassed for payments during this time.”