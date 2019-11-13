Tip-off leads to arrest of nine poaching suspects in Kogel Bay









Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – A tip-off from a security guard in the Gordons Bay area at about 6.40pm Tuesday enabled Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers to arrest nine of the 10 suspects involved in poaching activity in Kogel Bay. "The officers responded and set up an observation post to confirm whether illegal activity was indeed taking place," Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason said on Wednesday. "Their observations confirmed a team of about 10 suspects going about a full-blown poaching operation. "The officers waited for back-up and when the right moment arrived, they pounced and arrested nine of the 10 suspects. "The one suspect managed to escape into the darkness. 193 units of abalone were recovered.

"An extensive collection of diving equipment, including oxygen tanks and wetsuits were impounded, along with a vehicle. All the suspects were charged for the illegal possession of abalone."

The DA said earlier this year it wanted to build partnerships between the Western Cape government and coastal municipalities to establish coastal patrol units – such as the one the DA-governed City of Cape Town has – to patrol beachfront waters and secure them against poachers and drug smugglers.

The DA has been campaigning in the Western Cape to devolve policing powers to provincial and municipal level.

Policing is currently a national competency, with the constitution prescribing "a single police force", and establishing a provincial police force would require a constitutional amendment.

Cape Times