Cape Town – A tip-off from a security guard in the Gordons Bay area at about 6.40pm Tuesday enabled Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers to arrest nine of the 10 suspects involved in poaching activity in Kogel Bay.
"The officers responded and set up an observation post to confirm whether illegal activity was indeed taking place," Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason said on Wednesday.
"Their observations confirmed a team of about 10 suspects going about a full-blown poaching operation.
"The officers waited for back-up and when the right moment arrived, they pounced and arrested nine of the 10 suspects.
"The one suspect managed to escape into the darkness. 193 units of abalone were recovered.