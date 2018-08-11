In a statement issued by human rights and
“Hendricks was crucial in getting South African Muslims to see that while they should be inspired by their religious values (of justice and equality) to fight for the liberation of Palestine that that struggle and providing solidarity was not one essentially about Muslims but one of justice for all Palestinians regardless of faith (or none).
“He was an ally of Muslims, Christians and Jews; whoever was oppressed! He was a supporter of justice across the board,” Esack said.
The ANC also issued condolences to the Hendricks family, calling the late leader a "scholar and an activist".
In a statement, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said that Hendricks was a leader whose contribution would "forever be recognised as part of our history".
"He dedicated his life to the fight for the liberation of the people"
ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MAWLANA HENDRICKS pic.twitter.com/WJeX484igY
— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 10, 2018
Social media has been awash with tributes to Hendricks since news of his death first broke.
@MRN1SA Passing of a giant: Sheikh Ihsaan Hendricks. (1964-2018) pic.twitter.com/ixMZT7iZ8o
— iqbal jassat (@ijassat) August 11, 2018
Council on International Relations is deeply pained and extends sincere condolences to the #South_Africa people, and the family of of Moulana Ihsaan #Hendricks who died on Friday night at the age of 54 years, after struggling with ill health. https://t.co/n6phKRHzLf pic.twitter.com/MzXfEhbuYq
— CIR_Palestine (@CIR_Palestine) August 11, 2018
Hendricks was originally from
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation extends its condolences to the family of Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, as well as to the staff & leadership of @mjc_sa which he was a former President of. Ml Hendricks was a vocal proponent and supporter of the Palestinian struggle for freedom.
— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 11, 2018
Internationally, he was a leading member of the International Muslim Scholars Council and founder of the Al Quds Foundation.
