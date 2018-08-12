Cape Town - A group of around 300 outraged protesters in Hout Bay have allegedly set fire to several buildings in the area - including the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) building, apparently over their anger with police.
By midday on Sunday, protests had turned violent, with police officials at the scene firing rubber bullets to disperse angry protesters who fired flares at police, burned tyres and blocked roads leading into the area.
Residents of the harbour community claim that the protests erupted following the death of a young fisherman who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman on Saturday. The incident stemmed from an alleged poaching incident.
Protests now at Houtbay harbour - avoid the area pic.twitter.com/YoJYmT5jax
— CVNWpatrols (@CVNWpatrols) August 12, 2018
According to eyewitness reports, two houses, a police boat launching building, as well as the DAFF building and a private residence belonging to an official, were set alight by protesters.
Reports of multiple buildings alight in Hout Bay protesthttps://t.co/NsQmHLouNK pic.twitter.com/ZLjwH4vSlS
— 1Second (@1SecondLater) August 12, 2018
“Princess Road, Hout Bay has been closed at Alexander Avenue closed due to protests in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid roads in and around the harbour and utilise Victoria as an alternative route,” said Bezuidenhout.
* This is a developing story.
Cape Times