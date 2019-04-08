



There were at least 630 textbooks in use in the system during the investigation, and the task team focused on two textbooks in use at the exit grades of the four phases.





The subjects included maths and maths literacy; English, first additional language (FAL); Afrikaans (FAL); isiZulu (home language); life orientation; life skills; social sciences and history. Data relating to race and gender showed proportionally white and male subjects were over-represented, as representations of “black African” and “white” were exactly the same in visual representations for professional roles in English FAL textbooks.





In Afrikaans FAL textbooks, “white” enjoyed a 30% higher frequency than that for “black African” within professional roles.





The highest representation of “coloured” was within working class roles in English FAL, Afrikaans FAL and life skills/life orientation. In terms of gender, across subjects and grades, males were present in greater proportions than females by a margin of 10%.





“With respect to categories of gender… there is a 60% discrepancy between categories of male and female within professional roles, and 80% discrepancy within working class roles in social science/history textbooks.





“ In all subjects across visual and text within professional and workingclass, role representation categories of male exceed those of female, the only exception being within professional roles in Afrikaans FAL visuals,” the report found.





The committee was led by Professor Crain Soudien, and made up of a number of the country’s leading educationist. It was supported by the department’s staff members from the Directorate of Social Cohesion.





It recommended that there was a need to widen inclusivity to reflect the diversity in society. There was a need to attend to forms of discrimination in both textbook text and visual representations, such as disability and mental health.





There was also a need to strengthen the textbook review process so that issues of social inclusion and equity were foregrounded; there was a need to diversify the writer-base to include writers from a wider pool reflecting the diversity in society; and there was a need to deal with the content and pedagogy of textbooks which reflect the context of Africa and South Africa in a global context, such as the decolonisation debate.





A total of 62% of the selected textbooks were procured from a single publishing group, namely Maskew Miller Longman, Pearson, Pearson Marang and Maskew Miller Longman or Pearson. Oxford University Press had published 13% of the selected textbooks. Of the 184 authors of the 39 textbooks analysed, 14 or 8% could “reasonably be identified as African”.





CAPE TIMES

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has published the findings of a Ministerial Task Team report which looked into racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in textbooks.