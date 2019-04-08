CHEN Qing, chairperson of the SA Soong Ching Ling Foundation, with Wesley Naidoo and Lorna Solomons at the Sisters Incorporated organisation for women and children. The foundation made a donation of food and necessities. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

For more than half a century, Sisters Incorporated has been assisting and caring for women and children from abusive homes. The organisation in Kenilworth, established 60 years ago, was given a boost by the Soong Ching Ling Foundation with a donation of food and other necessities.

The organisation houses nearly 30 women and their children. Soong Ching Ling chairperson Chen Qing and others from the foundation were taken on a tour. “The organisation looks good, I watched what they do, saw the skills they are taught and I am impressed. The rooms are clean and tidy, it’s very good.

“We heard that they need help and we decided to buy food and to support them. We hope that we can continue to help them in the future.”

Delene Roberts has been with the organisation for five years and said the shelter was more like a home.

“They stay with us for up to three months, depending on their situation.

“It all depends on the healing process. Some leave sooner and others can stay longer, depending on what they have gone through.”

She said they provided the mothers and children with everything they needed, and help them with upskilling and finding their feet. “We want them to feel empowered. We send them to computer training and other skills like beading and sewing, and we made contact now with a driving school to help them with their driving licences, so when they leave they are more equipped than when they came here.”

She said anyone wishing to assist can become a member at a R100 fee per year or contact them to make any donations on 0217974190 or email [email protected]

CAPE TIMES