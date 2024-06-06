Chipmaker Nvidia races to the top with AI power

Chip giant Nvidia has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first company in its industry to achieve a market capitalisation of $3 trillion (about R57 trillion). The uptake is fuelled by the booming demand for their artificial intelligence (AI) powered chips.

Fuelled by AI Nvidia’s stock price rocketed 147% this year, adding a staggering $1.8 trillion to their market value. This incredible growth is directly linked to the increasing need for powerful AI chips used in various applications. Surpassing the Tech Titans On Wednesday, Nvidia’s stock price reached a record high, pushing their market cap above $3 trillion. This achievement dethroned Apple, the previous leader, marking a significant shift in the tech landscape. Notably, this isn’t Nvidia’s first time surpassing Apple. In 2002, both companies were valued under $10 billion each, but with the rise of AI, Nvidia has taken a dominant position. The future of AI Nvidia shows no signs of slowing down. CEO Jensen Huang is committed to annual upgrades for their AI accelerators, solidifying their position in the AI revolution. This commitment, combined with the recent stock surge, has significantly boosted Huang’s wealth to over $107bn.