Court throws out case against Egyptians accused of causing shipwreck disaster

In a significant ruling, a Greek court has dropped charges against nine Egyptian men who allegedly caused a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants last year. The court declared it lacked jurisdiction over the case since the disaster occurred in international waters. The tribunal, situated in Kalamata, relayed its decision as supporters of migrant solidarity gathered outside in a show of solidarity with the defendants. Inside the courtroom, the announcement was met with applause and expressions of relief.

"After nearly a year of unjust detention, these nine men can finally reclaim their freedom," stated Alexandros Georgoulis, one of their legal representatives. "This ruling holds immense importance and establishes a precedent for adjudicating cases within international waters. It brings us great satisfaction." The incident involved the capsizing of the Adriana, an ageing fishing trawler suspected of carrying up to 750 migrants from Libya to Italy.

The tragedy resulted in an estimated 600 fatalities off the Greek town of Pylos on June 14 last year. The accused, part of the 104 survivors, had been detained pending trial on charges including migrant smuggling, illegal entry into Greece, participation in a criminal organization, and causing a fatal shipwreck. The defendants, aged between 20 and 40, consistently denied involvement in the smuggling operation. On Tuesday, judges not only upheld the defence's objection regarding jurisdiction but also dismissed two of the four charges against the suspects. "The court not only acknowledged its incompetence to proceed with the case but also acquitted the defendants of smuggling and illegal entry into Greece," commented Georgoulis.

Vicky Aggelidou, representing two of the accused, hailed the decision as heroic and just, emphasizing the lack of evidence against them. She noted that they were paying passengers seeking a better life, not part of a smuggling network. The Egyptians, now asylum applicants, are likely to pursue compensation for their time in detention. The tragedy stirred global outrage, with questions raised about the Greek coastguard's response. Concerns over the fairness of the trial, with some viewing the accused as scapegoats. Stelios Kouloglou, a Greek MEP present at the proceedings, stressed the need for a thorough investigation to identify the true culprits behind the catastrophe. While Greek officials maintain that jurisdictional constraints hindered earlier intervention, survivors and migrant rights groups dispute this narrative.