Ethiopia complains over US envoy’s political prisoner jibe

Ethopia filed a complaint on Thursday against US Ambassador Ervin Massinga following his remarks about political prisoners. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Massinga’s speech on policy and human rights contained “allegations” and “unsolicited advice”, and that it would work with the Embassy to correct the “errors and inconsistencies” in his statement.

“The statement is ill advised and contains uniformed assertions,” the ministry wrote. In his speech, Massinga said detaining critics would not resolve Ethiopia’s outstanding issues and that “the political dialogue the Ethiopians need could be helped by releasing key political figures”. He urged the government and rebel groups to agree to dialogue and that “the country has far more to gain through peace than on the battlefield”.